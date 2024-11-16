Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the ongoing election cast his vote on Saturday morning, November 16.

The governor arrived at his Igbo Ward 4, Obenla community in the Ilaje local government area of the state at about 9 a.m. on Saturday and cast his vote at about 9 minutes past 9.

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, the governor described the exercise as peaceful. He encouraged residents to come out and exercise their franchise, emphasizing the importance of a smooth electoral process. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also assured the public of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible election.

Seventeen political parties contesting the election signed a peace accord, pledging to promote a peaceful gubernatorial election and accept the outcome. This move aims to prevent violence and ensure a smooth transition of power. The parties have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law by signing this accord.

The Christian community has been urged to pray fervently for the state as residents exercise their franchise. Governor Aiyedatiwa made this request, seeking divine intervention for a peaceful and successful election. The governor's call for prayers reflects the state's desire for a violence-free electoral process.

As voters head to the polls, stakeholders are experiencing a mix of tension, horse-trading, and anxiety. The electorate, comprising major stakeholders, is eager to see who will emerge as the next governor of Ondo State. The outcome of the election will determine the state's future direction and governance.

The Ondo gubernatorial election is a crucial test of Nigeria's democratic process. With INEC's assurance of a credible election and the peace accord signed by the political parties, the stage is set for a peaceful and successful exercise. The people of Ondo State are eagerly awaiting the outcome, hoping for a leader who will address their needs and concerns.

Source: Legit.ng