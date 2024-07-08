Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has dismissed the insinuation that President Bola Tinubu signed the Samoa Agreement to introduce LGBT rights in Nigeria

The APC chieftain maintained that he had known the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, for a long time, and he was never a propagandist

FFK maintained that Nigeria is a country that draws its values from Christianity and Islam. Thus, it would not be reduced to satanic values

The former minister of aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has commented on the LGBT controversies surrounding the Semoa agreement President Bola Tinubu's administration reportedly signed.

Fani-Kayode, in an Instagram post on Monday, July 8, expressed confidence in the words of the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, citing that he was not a propagandist and that he is a man of honour.

The former minister added that the present administration of the APC will not act contrary to the Nigerian people's laws or faiths.

FFK's comment on Tinubu's Samoa agreement

His statement reads:

"The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, is my friend and brother, and I have known him for many years. He is not a liar or a propagandist; he is a man of honour and conviction, and I have the deepest respect for him.

"He has spoken extensively on the Samoa issue and assured Nigerians that there is no provision in the agreement that requires favourable consideration or concessions for same-sex marriages or gay men and gay women. His word is enough for me, and I believe him.

"The evil that has overwhelmed Europe and the West when it comes to sodomy and ungodly and unnatural sexual relations and marriages between people of the same sex or between people and animals shall not enter Nigeria. Neither do I believe that the Tinubu administration nor, indeed, anyone in our political class or ruling political elite would tolerate it."

Fani-Kayode speaks on Nigeria's values

FFK, as he is fondly referred to, maintained that Nigeria is a nation that drew its values from the adherence to the Christian and Islamic fates and that the country would not be reduced to satanic values.

He said:

"We are a nation under God and a people that adheres strictly to Christian and Muslim values. Unlike others, we are not a nation of closet Satanists and devil worshippers, and we have not lost our ability to determine what is godly and ungodly.

"We will never legitimise or allow the scourge of state-sponsored sodomy, same-sex marriage in our country, and neither will we bow to the will of the Western powers when it comes to this matter. We may have many challenges, and we may not have their money or power, but what we do have is our faith and our God."

List of African countries that signed Samoa Agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Samoa Agreement is a comprehensive partnership agreement that addresses various aspects of economic development, security, environment, migration, mobility, and climate change. It also covers investment opportunities, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial cooperation among its signatory countries.

The agreement has been signed by 79 countries worldwide, including 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations. Its objective is to serve as the legal framework for EU relations with these countries, promoting economic development, democracy, and human rights.

