On Thursday, the EFCC secured an adjournment in the case against Yahaya Bello, granted administrative bail to his co-defendants even as the court approved a new hearing date

Legit.ng reported that the EFCC accused Bello of criminal breach of trust and unlawful possession of acquired property between 2016 and 2023

Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, is also facing fresh charges of N110 billion in fraud and the initial 19 charges of money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion

On Thursday, November 14, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requested an adjournment in the new case against Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi state.

The anti-graft agency stated that the 30-day window for the previously issued summons is still active.

Interestingly, the commission granted administrative bail to his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, and asked the court for an extension of time for Bello to appear.

Court session on Thursday

At the resumed hearing before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, EFCC Counsel Jamiu Agoro noted that the court’s order from October 3rd had not yet expired.

As reported by Channels TV and The Nigerian Tribune, he also mentioned that the previously set date of November 20th was not convenient for the prosecution counsels.

After hearing from all counsels, the judge granted the EFCC’s application for adjournment and the issuance of the hearing notice.

Bello's alleged offences include criminal breach of trust and possession of property suspected to have been obtained through unlawful means. The EFCC declared him wanted earlier and filed fresh charges against him, including his nephews Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu.

Bello's chance to redeem himself in EFCC suit

Earlier, Legit.ng examined Bello's battle with the anti-graft agency EFCC.

According to a source, the ex-governor has the chance to take a plea bargain at the court on Wednesday, September 25.

Recall that the former governor was ordered to appear before the court on the N80.2 billion money laundering case the EFCC filed against him.

