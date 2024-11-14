Former governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, reportedly made his first public appearance since his ordeal with the EFCC

Okowa attended a key event alongside PDP bigwigs and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Delta state on Thursday

The EFCC recently banned Okowa from travelling outside Nigeria and seized his international passport amid investigations into the alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion funds

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the embattled former governor of Delta state, has been seen in public for the first time since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detained him.

Recall that the anti-graft agency reportedly arrested and detained Okowa last week for allegedly diverting N1.3 trillion in public funds, but he was granted administrative bail on Sunday.

On Wednesday, November 13, EFCC stopped Okowa from leaving Nigeria and seized his international passport.

Okowa reportedly joined Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday, November 14, at a service of songs held in honor of Mrs. Victoria Ossai Obielum, mother of renowned politician Godwill Obielum.

Also attending the well-attended event were the Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Solomon Arenyenka, members of the party’s state executive committee, political dignitaries, and top serving and retired security officers, among others.

The service of songs took place on Wednesday at Obielum’s residence in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

As reported by The Punch, Pastor Ifeanyi Ogude of Heaven Bound Christian International Church Ministry, delivering the sermon, urged attendees to live a life of purpose.

Read more about EFCC cases

Delta govt speaks on Okowa's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Delta State government responded to the arrest of Okowa by the EFCC, asserting his innocence and urging citizens to remain calm.

Barr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe stressed that an arrest does not equal guilt and called for Deltans to pray for Okowa during this difficult time.

Oghenesivbe noted that EFCC's actions follow standard legal procedures and encouraged patience as the legal process unfolds.

