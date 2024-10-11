Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, has again been ordered to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 14

In a fresh suit, the EFCC accused Bello of criminal breach of trust and unlawful possession of acquired property between 2016 and 2023

Yahaya Bello is also facing fresh charges of N110 billion in fraud and the initial 19 charges of money laundering totalling N80.2 billion

Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, has been summoned to appear before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja. The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accuses him of criminal breach of trust and possessing unlawfully acquired property, with alleged offenses occurring between 2016 and 2023.

The summons, issued by Justice Maryann E. Anenih, alleges Bello violated Section 311 of the Penal Code Law and Section 319A for unlawful possession of property. He is also facing fresh charges of N110 billion in fraud and the initial 19 charges of money laundering totalling N80.2 billion.

Why EFCC is fighting Yahaya Bello

Bello's alleged offences include criminal breach of trust and possessing property suspected to have been obtained through unlawful means. The EFCC declared him wanted earlier and filed fresh charges against him, including his nephews Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu.

Recently, Bello visited the EFCC headquarters alongside Kogi State's current governor, Usman Ododo. However, the EFCC considered this visit a "strategic game plan" rather than a genuine attempt to cooperate. The commission had also attempted to arrest him in September but was unsuccessful.

Bello is expected to appear before High Court No. 3, Maitama, on November 14, 2024, at 9 a.m. The outcome of this case will determine the next steps in the EFCC's investigation and potential prosecution of the former governor.

See the court statement here:

Bello's chance to redeem himself in EFCC suit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, is said to be having the last chance in his battle with the anti-graft agency EFCC.

According to the source, Bello has the chance to take a plea bargain at the court on Wednesday, September 25.

Recall that the former governor was ordered to appear before the court on Wednesday, the next hearing day on the N80.2 billion money laundering case the EFCC filed against him.

