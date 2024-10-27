Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said security agencies are struggling to arrest former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello due to the complexities of the case

Bello is wanted by the EFCC for alleged financial crimes totalling N80.2 billion, but his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, has allegedly thwarted multiple arrest attempts by hiding him in his lodge

Onanuga explains that Bello is effectively shielded from arrest because Ododo enjoys immunity, making it impossible for police to enter the governor's residence to apprehend him

Abuja, FCT—Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has revealed that security agencies are having difficulties arresting embattled former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello due to the complicated nature of the case.

Onanuga made this statement while appearing on Channels Television's Sunday edition of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga spoke on EFCC's move to arrest former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello. Photo credits: @OfficialGYBKogi, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: Background of the case

In April, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted for alleged financial crimes totalling N80.2 billion.

Bello served as Kogi governor from May 2015 to May 2023. Despite multiple attempts by the EFCC to arrest him, his successor, Usman Ododo, intervened and whisked him away to his lodge.

Immunity complicates arrest efforts, says Onanuga

Onanuga explained that Bello is effectively shielded from arrest by hiding under the immunity enjoyed by Governor Ododo.

“I think it’s a bit complicated. The EFCC is an agency of the Federal Government, and it wants to arrest Yahaya Bello. Yahaya Bello is hiding under the agbada (flowing robe) of the governor of Kogi state, his (Bello’s) successor, who happens to enjoy immunity," he said.

“That’s the problem because if he (Bello) stays inside Governor Ododo’s house, the police cannot do anything because they will be violating that immunity that the man enjoys."

"Ododo enjoys immunity. Yahaya Bello is believed to be hiding there. They cannot storm the place and say they want to arrest him. That’s the problem of the EFCC, and the police cannot help the EFCC.”

Court issues fresh order on Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, the former Kogi state governor has been summoned to appear before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

The summon, issued by Justice Maryann E. Anenih, alleged that Bello violated Section 311 of the Penal Code Law and Section 319A for unlawful possession of property.

Bello's alleged offences include criminal breach of trust and possession of property suspected to have been obtained unlawfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng