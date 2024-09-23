Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, has been said to be having the last chance in his battle with the anti-graft agency, EFCC

According to the source, Bello has the chance to take a plea bargain at the court on Wednesday, September 25

Recall that the former governor has been ordered to appear before the court on Wednesday, which was the next hearing day on the N80.2 billion money laundering case the EFCC filed against him

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has been ordered to appear in court on September 25, 2024, to face charges related to alleged N80.2 billion money laundering. This comes after Bello has consistently avoided court sessions scheduled for his arraignment, with at least five failed attempts on April 18, 23, May 10, June 13, and July 17.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been trying to bring Bello to court, but he has managed to evade arrest. In one instance, operatives attempted to pick him up at his residence in Abuja but were thwarted by policemen attached to the premises.

Source reveals Yahaya Bello's last chance in Wednesday Photo Credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

Reinforcements from the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) were called in, and a dramatic scene unfolded as Governor Usman Ododo, Bello's successor, arrived and departed, with reports emerging that Bello was in his vehicle, prompting security operatives to open fire.

A highly placed source has emphasized that Bello's appearance in court on September 25 is his "last opportunity" to take his plea and potentially alleviate his situation. The source stressed that the EFCC is not swayed by Bello's delay tactics, as charges have already been drafted against him.

The Court of Appeal has also intervened, ordering Bello to appear before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, for arraignment. This ruling was part of a unanimous judgment delivered by Hon. Justice I.K. Amadi, which upheld the EFCC's application to quash Justice Jamil's fundamental rights shield on Yahaya Bello.

Source: Legit.ng