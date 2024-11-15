The Supreme Court has decided on the case filed by some state governors seeking to scrap the EFCC operation in Nigeria

The apex court on Friday, dismissed the suit instituted by some state Attorneys General challenging the establishment of the EFCC Act

Legit.ng reported that the lawsuit, initially filed by the Kogi state government, and later joined by 15 other states, is contesting the legality of the EFCC

The states want the court to determine if the EFCC can investigate or arrest individuals related to state fund management

The Supreme Court on Friday, November 15, dismissed the suit instituted by some state Attorneys General challenging the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act.

The suit, which was initially instituted by attorneys general of 16 states, sought the scrapping of the anti-graft agency.

As reported by Channels TV on Friday, while some states withdrew from the suit, some others asked to be joined as co-plaintiffs.

Why 16 governors dragged EFCC to Supreme Court

Recall that the state governments, in their suit, had challenged the constitutionality of laws establishing the EFCC and two other agencies. The states argued that these laws violate the Nigerian Constitution.

The states that initiated the suit include Ondo, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue, Anambra, Plateau, Cross-River and Niger.

However, at the resumed hearing on October 22, Imo, Bauchi, and Osun states joined the suit as co-plaintiffs while Anambra, Ebonyi, and Adamawa states announced their decisions to withdraw their suits.

EFCC vs state govs: Supreme Court decision on Friday

But on Friday, the trio’s suits were struck out, accordingly, by the court.

