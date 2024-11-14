As Ondo State’s governorship election approaches on November 16, over 2 million registered voters are preparing to cast their ballots

The main contenders include Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC), Agboola Ajayi (PDP); Sola Ebiseni (LP); and Bamidele Akingboye (SDP)

While Sola Ebiseni initially stood as the Labour Party candidate, the Abuja Court of Appeal recently disqualified him from the race

As Ondo state prepares for a crucial governorship election on Saturday, November 16, voters are getting ready to head to the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission reports that there are over 2 million registered voters, with a significant portion being young people, making up 35.4% of the electorate.

The top four candidate in the Ondo race include Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Ajayi Agboola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party (LP) and Bamidele Akingboye of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

These candidates are not just names on the ballot—they are influential figures with strong followings, poised to make this election one of the most exciting and unpredictable in Ondo's history.

1. Lucky Aiyedatiwa - All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of Ondo State, rose to office following Akeredolu’s passing.

Hailing from Obe-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area, he has a background in Business Administration, holding degrees from the University of Ibadan and the University of Liverpool.

Previously serving as deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa took over during Akeredolu’s medical leave and eventually assumed the governor's office in December 2023.

Aiyedatiwa’s manifesto emphasizes border security, economic growth, agricultural development, youth and women empowerment, and educational infrastructure.

2. Agboola Ajayi - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Agboola Alfred Ajayi, a former deputy governor, now carries the PDP flag. Born on 24 September 1968, he pursued a law degree at Igbinedion University in Edo.

Ajayi has a longstanding political career, beginning as a local government chairman in Ese-Odo and as a former SDP chairman in Ondo.

He was also the SDP candidate in the 2020 gubernatorial election.

Ajayi pledges to focus on security, agriculture, health, education, marine economic development, and youth and women’s social welfare.

3. Sola Ebiseni - Labour Party (LP)

Labour Party candidate Sola Ebiseni has experience as a commissioner under former Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Ebiseni, who studied at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, hails from Ilaje, Ondo State.

Known for his outspoken nature, he publicly protested his exclusion from a recent gubernatorial debate that featured only the APC and PDP candidates.

However, Legit.ng on Thursday, November 13 reported that the court of appeal sitting in Abuja, has disqualified Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the upcoming Ondo state governorship election.

Ab initio, Ebiseni’s campaign centered on social welfare programs, including free education, maternity care, ICT development, and economic reform to improve living standards for Ondo residents.

4. Bamidele Akingboye - Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Bamidele Akingboye, a chartered accountant and certified fraud examiner, represents the Social Democratic Party.

A former PDP aspirant, he is now seeking to leverage the SDP’s stronghold in the South-west to secure victory. Akingboye’s campaign highlights his business achievements as a basis for promising development-oriented leadership.

His platform centers on enhancing security by revamping the state’s approach to crime prevention and kidnapping.

He also advocates for skills development, citizen empowerment, and addressing socio-economic factors contributing to insecurity.

