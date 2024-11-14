Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Akure, Ondo state - Seven weeks after Edo voters participated in an off-cycle election, residents of Ondo state will do the same as vote to elect the next governor of the state.

The off-cycle election is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024, across the 18 local government areas of the state.

In this article, Legit.ng highlighted ten interesting things to know about the governorship election in Ondo state.

State creation

The military government of the late Murtala Muhammed created Ondo state in 1976 from the Old Western State.

The state capital of the Sunshine State as it is called is located in Akure.

Number of Ondo governorship candidates

17 candidates from different political parties covering all three senatorial zones are contesting the November 16 governorship election.

Major contenders

The major contenders in the governorship election who may win the poll are Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC, Ajayi Agboola of the PDP, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye of the SDP, and Sola Ebiseni of the Labour Party

Number of LGAs

The 18 LGAs in Ondo state are divided into nine federal constituencies and three senatorial districts: Ondo South (Okitipupa and riverine communities), Ondo Central (Ondo, Akure, and others), and Ondo North (Owo, Ose, and the Akokos).

APC, PDP candidates from Ondo south

The two major parties All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have fielded candidates from Ondo South.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the APC candidate while former deputy governor, Ajayi Agboola represents the PDP.

Governorship seat rotation

Adebayo Adefarati from Akungba (Ondo North)

Olusegun Agagu from Okitipupa (Ondo South)

Olusegun Mimiko from Ondo Town (Ondo Central)

Rotimi Akeredolu from Owo (Ondo North)

Lucky Ayedatiwa (Ondo South)

Only one governor completed 2 terms

Only Olusegun Mimiko completed two full terms as Ondo state governor of Ondo state.

Mimiko of the Labour Party was declared the winner of the 2007 election by the court of appeal in 2009.

He was re-elected in 2012 and completed his second term in 2016.

Mimiko’s successor in 2016, Rotimi Akeredolu, was also re-elected in 2020 but could not complete his tenure as he tragically passed away in December 2023.

All former governors are dead except Mimiko

All former governors of Ondo State, except have passed away except Mimiko.

Adekunle Ajasin died in 1997 at 88, Olumilua in 2020 at 80 while Adefarati died in 2007 at 76, Olusegun Agagu in 2013 at 65, and Rotimi Akeredolu in 2023.

Political parties that have ruled Ondo state

Six political parties have governed Ondo State since the creation of the state in 1976 from the Old Western State by the military government of the late Murtala Muhammed.

The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) governed from 1979 to 1983

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) from 1992 to 1993

The Alliance for Democracy (AD) from 1999 to 2003.

The PDP held power from 2003 to 2009

The Labour Party from 2009 to 2017

The All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2017 to date.

Most Violent Election

The political crisis between Governor Adekunle Ajasin and his deputy, Omoboriowo in 1983 resulted in deaths and arson. The crisis started when Ajasin defected Omoboriowo during the UPN governorship primary election.

Omoboriowo disputed Ajasin’s victory and obtained his ticket from the federal ruling party, the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Violence broke out after the Federal Electoral Commission declared Omoboriowo as the winner of the 1983 election.

Ondo govt declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that a work-free day was declared for civil servants on Friday, November 15 in Ondo state ahead of the Saturday, November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The permanent secretary, Office of the Head of Service, Femi Ayodele, explained that the public holiday is to enable residents participate in the election.

Ayodele added that eligible citizens can travel to their polling units across the 18 LGA of the state without work obligations.

