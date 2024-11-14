The court of appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday, November 13, sacked the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state, Olusola Ebiseni

The appellate court delivered the verdict in an appeal filed by some members of the LP on the nomination of Ebiseni as the party’s candidate in the November 16 election

Ebiseni, the secretary-general of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has been entangled in a candidacy battle with Ayodele Olorunfemi, a unionist

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - The court of appeal sitting in Abuja, has disqualified Olusola Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the upcoming Ondo state governorship election.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday evening, November 13, Ebiseni was sacked by a three-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Adebukola Banjoko.

Ebiseni was sacked by a three-member panel of justices in Abuja. Photo credit: @ondo_one

Source: Twitter

The appeal court's ruling upturned the previous ruling of the federal high court and sacked Ebiseni as the governorship standard-bearer of the LP.

Legit.ng recalls that in August, the LP leadership disassociated itself from Ebiseni.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said Ayo Olorunfemi emerged as its flagbearer in the state's governorship election after its primaries held in Akure in June.

Ondo: Okunniyi hails appeal court judgement

Meanwhile, following the appeal court's verdict on Wednesday, November 13, Olabisi Adu Okunniyi, the factional deputy governorship candidate of the LP in the Ondo election 2024, hailed the judgement.

In a terse statement issued by her media office, Okunniyi said the judgement is a victory for the rule of law.

Furthermore, Okunniyi extended the LP’s hands of fellowship to other political parties in Ondo state to align with herself and Olorunfemi, the factional governorship candidate of the LP. According to her, the party is "open to any ideological electoral alliance that will deliver the state from the clutches of the predators of the common people in Ondo state".

Ondo election 2024: Obi canvasses for Ebiseni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, said Ebiseni has the right potential to ensure holistic development in Ondo state.

Obi stated that Ebiseni believes in a Nigeria rooted in fairness, equity, and justice, adding that the gubernatorial hopeful has what it takes to make Ondo thrive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng