Peter Obi praised Hon. Sola Ebiseni for his leadership, competence, and commitment to fairness

Obi called for the rejection of transactional politics, which he says has led to misgovernance, and emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize the people's welfare

Obi reaffirmed his commitment to democracy and expressed hope for Nigeria’s future, believing capable leadership can overcome current challenges

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election, former presidential candidate Peter Obi has said the Labour Party's candidate, Hon. Sola Ebiseni, has the right potential to ensure holistic development in the state.

Obi, undeterred by the numerous challenges facing Nigeria's electoral system, also reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to democracy.

Ondo 2024: Peter Obi Explains Why Residents Should Vote for Labour Party Candidate

Source: Twitter

Obi made this call in a statement shared via his official X social media handle.

He said:

"I remain convinced that Hon. Sola Ebiseni, a candidate who has demonstrated significant leadership as the Afenifere Secretary, is the right man to govern Ondo State.

"In my interactions with him, I have come to see him as someone who believes in a Nigeria rooted in fairness, equity, and justice. He has what it takes to make Ondo State thrive."

The former Anambra State governor underscored Ebiseni's experience, competence, and commitment to the values of fairness, equity, and justice.

The former Anambra state governor emphasized that the goal of democratic processes is not only to elect leaders but to ensure the right leadership that brings positive change to the people.

Obi's endorsement of Ebiseni is based on the candidate's promise to lead with integrity and to tackle the issues that have held back the state from realizing its full potential.

Obi calls for change in transactional politics

Obi did not hold back in his criticism of the current political system, urging the people of Ondo State to vote against transactional politics that, according to him, has fueled widespread misgovernance.

"I urge the people of Ondo to reject transactional politics that have thrown up the worst in us as leaders," he said.

Obi expressed hope for Nigeria's future, believing that with committed leadership, the nation could overcome its difficulties.

Source: Legit.ng