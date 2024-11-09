President Tinubu will leave Nigeria to participate in the joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia

The summit will begin in Riyadh on Monday with a focus on the situation in the Middle East but Tinubu will leave Nigeria on Sunday

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga in a statement on Saturday noted that Tinubu’s attendance is at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday, November 10, for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

Bayo Onanuga, the President's special adviser on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 9.

Onanuga stated that the summit will focus on the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

The Summit is expected to commence on Monday, November 11, 2024.

According to Onanuga, the summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.

He said:

“During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

“Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the President.

“Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.”

After the conclusion of the summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja, Onanuga noted.

