The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (NICOCSO) protested at the national assembly, Abuja, on Friday, November 8

The group protested over the impasse between the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote Refinery and other challenges in the Nigerian oil sector

According to the coalition, that the Dangote-NNPCL rift negatively affects the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, on Friday, November 8, called for immediate investigations into alleged sabotage against 'the plan to turn around' the petroleum refineries in the country.

As reported by The Punch, the group asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The protesters stated that “incompetent leadership,” skyrocketing petrol prices, endless queues, and economic hardship plaguing the nation are reasons for their demand.

In a protest rally at the national assembly complex, Abuja, on Friday, November 8, the group lamented that policies formulated by the NNPCL to 'reposition the oil sector' are merely profit-driven but “obstructs local initiatives designed to support energy self-sufficiency and job creation.”

Segun Adebayo, the national spokesperson of the group, said:

“We know President Tinubu loves Nigeria and wants the best for Nigeria; hence, we urge him to caution the NNPCL leadership, led by Mele Kyari, to avoid policies that could lead Nigeria into further economic crises.”

The group also called for the sack of the NNPCL’s boss, threatening to take the protest to the 36 states of the federation if their demand was not met.

Furthermore, they lamented the periodical fuel scarcity, saying it not only undermines public confidence but also adversely affects the reputation of the presidency and its renewed hope agenda.

The protesters criticised Kyari’s management for failing to operationalise local refineries, despite the federal government’s $4 billion investment.

Christian youths urge Tinubu to sack Kyari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Christian Youth Forum of Nigeria (CYFN) called for Kyari's sack.

The group accused Kyari of subsidy scams, importation of substandard petroleum products, and mismanagement of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Reverend Phrank Ochiga, the national president of the group, quoted Psalm 82:4, saying "Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked."

