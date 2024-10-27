Reports making the rounds on Sunday, October 27, have it that top northern leaders are in a dilemma to get Bola Tinubu's replacement for the 2027 presidential election

Sources hinted that the political leaders are faced with a complex decision as they consider potential candidates for Nigeria’s next president

According to the sources, economic hardship, mounting youth discontent, and a sense of unfulfilled expectations from President Bola Tinubu’s administration are influencing this dilemma

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As economic hardship persists, political leaders in the Northern region are reportedly grappling with a dilemma over which candidate to support in the next presidential election.

Northern leaders to replace Tinubu with Kwankwaso, Tambuwal

Sources disclosed to The Nigerian Tribune on Saturday, October 26, some Northern leaders are dissatisfied with the state of the nation, which they believed has disproportionately impacted the North.

Despite their support for Tinubu in the 2023 election, many Northern leaders feel that the North has not seen adequate returns on this alliance, especially as economic challenges disproportionately impact the region.

Some sources close to Northern politicians indicate that prominent figures across the North-West are engaging in discussions to identify a strong contender capable of offering a formidable challenge to President Tinubu.

While no final decisions have been made, insiders revealed that Northern leaders are considering a few Southern politicians who could stand against Tinubu. They moved to balance their choice with regional interests.

The leaders are reportedly also vetting potential Northern running mates, including former Kano State Governor Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and ex-Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, among others.

“A credible person from the North-West is likely to be chosen as the running mate.

“For now, Northern politicians are still in search of a reputable candidate for 2027. Many, however, are unlikely to support the current administration again,” a source told Nigerian Tribune.

2027: Asari Dokubo dumps Tinubu, declares northern alliance

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo accused President Bola Tinubu of betrayal despite heavily supporting Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign.

Dokubo announced plans to form a political alliance with Northern leaders, distancing himself from Yoruba allies, whom he accused of betrayal.

Dokubo expressed regret over his longstanding loyalty to Tinubu, highlighting their friendship since the 1990s .

