Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has voiced his belief that Nigerians, fed up with the current state of affairs.

Kwankwaso pointed that following the hardship in the country, Nigerians will push for a political change during the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso made this statement while receiving a significant number of defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NNPP at his residence in Kano, Daily Trust reported.

Kwankwaso said:

“Nigerians, more specifically northerners, have suffered enough, and no amount of pressure or intimidation will change their minds.”

Kwankwaso welcomes APC defectors

The former governor of Kano State welcomed APC defectors from Dala, Kiru, and Gwale local government areas, stating that their decision to join the NNPP reflects growing discontent with the APC-led government.

At his Miller Road residence in Kano, Kwankwaso emphasized the significance of the event, describing it as a historic moment that reveals the erosion of APC’s support base, Vanguard reported.

He stated:

“The number of those joining the NNPP from the wards of Dala, Kiru, Gwale, and Dawakintofa shows that the APC structure has completely crumbled in these areas.”

Kwankwaso: Why Nigerians will struggle for change

Kwankwaso didn’t mince words when discussing the impact of the current administration on the Nigerian populace.

He criticized the APC for failing to alleviate poverty and insecurity, key issues the party had initially vowed to address.

He stated:

“It has now become clear that the APC-led government is clearly against the poor masses and will never change."

He went on to express his confidence that Nigerians will demand change in 2027, dismissing any potential manipulation by security agencies or the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sway the outcome.

Kwankwaso declared:

“Regardless of their beliefs and plans to use the security agents and INEC in the forthcoming elections, it will not be possible as Nigerians are tired and will surely struggle for change."

Kwankwaso reiterated his disappointment in the APC, highlighting how the party, initially formed to help alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, has instead worsened the situation.

Source: Legit.ng