The PDP is preparing to challenge the APC in the 2027 election with experienced leaders like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, among others

Speaking with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 31, David Itopa framed the 2027 election as pivotal for the nation's restoration and growth

PDP chieftain David Itopa emphasized that the party's candidates are committed to addressing Nigeria’s pressing issues

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gearing up to field seasoned leaders expected to challenge incumbent President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These PDP figures, who have displayed extensive political and administrative acumen, are touted as promising contenders who could reshape the country’s trajectory.

David Itokpa, the party's chieftain, disclosed this to Legit.ng on Thursday in Abuja.

Leading PDP figures likely to enter the race

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, and former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel stand out as top contenders within the party.

Additionally, Bala Mohammed, the current governor of Bauchi State and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, is expected to play a significant role.

He said:

“These leaders have proven over time that they understand Nigeria’s challenges and are equipped with solutions to address them.

“It’s no secret that the PDP boasts some of the finest leaders and administrators today.

"They’re focused on rescuing the country from the economic and security setbacks caused by the APC administration.”

Who's Atiku Abubakar?

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a key figure within the PDP and former Vice President, is expected to contribute his extensive experience in governance and economic strategy.

Known for his pro-business approach, Atiku has previously emphasized the importance of restructuring Nigeria and addressing economic inequalities to strengthen the nation.

His past presidential campaigns have focused on wealth creation and reducing government inefficiencies.

Who is Bukola Saraki?

Dr. Bukola Saraki, who served as President of the 8th National Assembly and was once the governor of Kwara State, is also a prominent contender.

Saraki has earned a reputation as a unifier, with significant experience bridging legislative and executive functions.

His track record in healthcare reform and education and his efforts to reduce poverty in Kwara are seen as evidence of his reform-oriented approach.

Itokpa said:

“He’s one of the few leaders who has consistently worked towards addressing the root causes of poverty and lack of access to quality healthcare.

“Saraki’s leadership skills and reform-minded approach could be the antidote Nigeria needs.”

Who is Udom Emmanuel and Bala Mohammed?

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed are also viewed as key PDP candidates with strong grassroots support.

Emmanuel, known for his strides in industrialization and infrastructure in Akwa Ibom, has emphasized the need for sustainable development models across the country.

Bala Mohammed, meanwhile, brings a strong connection to the northern grassroots and experience in security matters as the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman.

PDP will regain its mandate in 2027, says Itopa

Speaking on the 2027 presidential election, Itopa said:

“The upcoming election is more than just a choice between parties.

It’s about charting a course that can restore Nigeria’s dignity, stability, and prosperity. PDP’s candidates have a clear understanding of this vision and the urgency it requires.”

Tinubu meets PDP senators in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu met with three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators in Abuja on Wednesday, October 30.

Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidola, federal lawmakers from Kebbi state, met with the Nigerian leader at the presidential villa.

