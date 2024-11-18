The presidency has said ex-Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, “has lost any moral right to condemn any government"

In a statement on Monday, November 18, the presidency said Obasanjo's recent presentation which touched on leadership failure and state capture in Nigeria “reflects the infantilist nature of market noise”

The presidency asked Obasanjo to “take time off this habit of pulling down leaders, especially his successors”

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian presidency on Monday, November 18, said former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is a man with a tremendous capacity for mischief.

The presidency’s criticism comes amid a recent call by Obasanjo for authorities to sack Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and officials of the commission at all levels as part of a reform of the electoral process in Nigeria. Obasanjo made the call in a paper he presented at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum, Yale University, in the United States (US).

'Obasanjo administration created mess' - Presidency

But reacting, the presidency, through Sunday Dare, the special adviser, public communication and orientation to President Bola Tinubu, said Obasanjo's remarks lack sincerity.

The presidency said:

“It is actually laughable that Obasanjo's pretentiousness about fighting corruption is not cutting any ice in the eyes of the general public.

"We all know what happened under his watch and how, up till the present moment, there has been no explanation as to how he wasted a whopping $16bn in generating megawatts of darkness across the nation. But that is not even the issue. Democracy suffered mortal wounds under his watch only capped by his murderous rage for an ill-fated 3rd term. Successive administrations struggled to clean up the mess Obasanjo left behind, which President Tinubu is now making progress with.”

Obasanjo throws jibe at Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo labelled President Tinubu as “Baba-go-slow and Emilokan.”

Obasanjo said allegedly Nigeria’s failing status under Tinubu’s administration is confirmed and glaring for every honest person to see.

