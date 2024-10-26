Former Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo accused President Bola Tinubu of betrayal despite heavily supporting Tinubu's 2023 presidential campaign

Dokubo announced plans to form a political alliance with Northern leaders, distancing himself from Yoruba allies, whom he accused of betrayal

Dokubo expressed regret over his longstanding loyalty to Tinubu, highlighting their friendship since the 1990s

The former militant alleged that Tinubu neglected him despite his instrumental role in the 2023 presidential election.

Dokubo, in a viral video shared on social media, claimed he emptied his finances to support Tinubu’s campaign, only to be left feeling abandoned.

His words:

“President Tinubu betrayed me after I spent all my money and emptied my bank account campaigning for him.

"The Tinubu I know now isn’t the Tinubu I used to know,” Dokubo said.

Dokubo added that he had previously asked Nigerians to hold him accountable if Tinubu failed as president, a pledge he now feels regretful about.

Dokuno reveals new alliance with the North

Furthermore, Dokubo expressed his intent to form a political alliance with the Northern region, distancing himself from Yoruba allies whom he accused of betrayal.

He said:

“I apologise to our fathers because they were not wrong in allying with the North, and as young men, we will now start that same alliance.

“From today, I will work and ally with the North. We can’t work with Yoruba people; they are a betrayal to us.”

The former militant leader declared his intention to spread this message among his followers, aiming to galvanize support for an alternative political pathway by 2027.

Dokubo reflecting on a long-standing friendship

Dokubo, who had previously stated that his support for Tinubu was rooted in a friendship dating back to the 1990s, voiced disappointment over what he described as Tinubu’s change in character.

In 2023, he had assured his followers of his faith in Tinubu’s leadership and declared he was not seeking federal appointments but was merely supporting a trusted ally.

He said:

“I am not a regular politician; I am just a friend of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am not looking for an appointment, but those seeking an appointment made sacrifices and are looking up to me to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain,” he had said.

