All is set for the Ondo state gubernatorial election scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024

Interestingly, INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has outlined the commission's major plan and improvement for the upcoming exercise following the outcome of the Edo state election and previous polls

As the November 16 election draws near, the INEC boss assured Ondo state voters of an improved electoral process, following lessons learned from past elections

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the commission had learned lessons from the country's previous elections.

Yakubu spoke on Monday, November 4, during his visit to the Ondo state headquarters of the commission in Akure ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

He expressed optimism that the election will be successful. He added that INEC will improve on the challenges of logistics and results management.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons not only from the last election but also from previous elections. Basically, there are two challenges, the first one is logistics for election, so that polling units open promptly on election day,” Yakubu said.

“The second one is result management and my assurance to voters in Ondo State is that they are going to see fast improvement in these two processes.”

Speaking further, Yakubu noted that the commission would monitor the mock accreditation of voters and meet with stakeholders during his visit.

