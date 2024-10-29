Aggrieved youths under the aegis of Ondo Youth League protested at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday

They called for the immediate removal and redeployment of INEC REC Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola in Ondo state ahead of the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election

The Tuesday protest follows concerns raised by Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde about Babalola’s alleged ties to the ruling APC

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Scores of Ondo demonstrators stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja on Tuesday, October 29, demanding the immediate redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, from the state.

Ondo Youths protest in INEC HQ, Abuja. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Ondo Youth League

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the November 16 governorship election, the protesters waved banners and placards with messages such as “Mahmood: Redeploy Babalola Now” and “We Don’t Want a Repeat of Edo Fiasco."

As reported by The Punch, the demonstrators blocked the entrance to the national secretariat, demanding a meeting with INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu to voice their concerns.

The protest comes a week after Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, made a similar request, citing concerns over Babalola’s alleged links to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayo Adeyemi, the leader of the demonstrators and Convener of the Ondo Youth League, told journalists that while they had no personal issues with the REC, they could not risk any potential bias in the upcoming election.

He said:

“Redeploying Babalola is in the best interest of our people and INEC to ensure a free and credible election.”

PDP confirms protest at INEC HQ

The leadership of the PDP confirmed the development and shared a video on its X page.

PDP tweeted:

"Happening now:

"Ondo Youth League protesting at the @inecnigeria office in Maitama, Abuja for the removal of INEC REC in Ondo State ahead of the November 16, 2024 Guber Election."

Watch the video below:

Ondo guber: Ganduje announces APC’s plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC national chairman, expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election.

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng