Nigerian-American Oye Owolewa re-elected into US Congress

Like Donald Trump, Nigerians React As Oye Owolewa Secures Re-Election Into US Congress
- Oye Owolewa has secured his seat as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia (DC) for the second time
- Following his re-election, Owolewa took to social media to thank the residents of DC for giving him the opportunity to continue serving
- In a tweet, the Nigerian-American also expressed appreciation to the organizations that endorsed and partnered with his campaign and mixed reactions have trailed his decisive victory
Whilst Nigerians are celebrating Donald Trump's election victory, Oye Owolewa, a Nigerian-American Democrat, has been re-elected as the shadow representative for the District of Columbia (DC).
On Thursday, November 7, Owolewa expressed his gratitude to DC voters via a post on X, thanking them for their continued support.
“Thank you DC again for giving me chance to serve. I also want to thank the organizations that have supported, partnered with and endorsed me,” he tweeted.
While shadow representatives like Owolewa do not have voting power in the US House of Representatives, they play a key role in pushing for recognition and state-level advocacy for DC residents, who are otherwise disenfranchised at the federal level, The Cable reported.
Owolewa's historic election in 2020
Meanwhile, Owolewa, a PhD graduate from Northeastern University in Boston, made history in November 2020, when he became the first Nigerian-American elected to congress.
He secured 164,026 votes, or 82.84 percent of the total votes cast in DC.
His role, while not officially recognised by the US government as a full member of congress, is to advocate for the district’s interests, particularly its bid for statehood.
Nigerians reacts to Oye Owolewa's re-election victory in 2024
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few of their reactions below;
@CroBender tweeted:
"It will favour Nigerians."
@emmytop01 tweeted:
"Congratulations."
@igwechibuikem tweeted:
"I hope this one no snub?"
@Chuksbey tweeted:
"Congratulations Champ. More wins ahead."
Kemi Badenoch emerges UK Conservative Party leader, Nigerians react
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Kemi Badenoch was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, securing 53,806 votes to defeat Robert Jenrick
As the first black woman to lead a major UK political party, Badenoch takes over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition after the Conservative Party suffered its worst-ever election defeat
Many Nigerians have reacted to her victory, praising her historic achievement while also assessing its potential impact on Nigeria
