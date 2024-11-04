The APC won all 13 chairmanship seats and most councillorship positions in Nasarawa's local elections, with the PDP boycotting over transparency concerns

NASIEC Chairman Barr. Ayuba Usman Wandai called the election fair and peaceful, praising voters and security for their role in its success

Governor Abdullahi Sule will swear in the newly elected officials at a ceremony on Monday at the Government House in Lafia

In the just-concluded Nasarawa state local government elections held on Saturday, November 1, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 13 chairmanship seats and most councillorship positions.

Despite participation from nine political parties, the election was marked by a boycott from the major opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), which cited concerns over transparency in the electoral process.

Nasarawa APC clears all 13 chairmanship seats, majority of councillor positions Photo credit: @officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), made this disclosure in a briefing held amid heightened security in the state, The New Telegraph reported.

NASIEC Chairman Barr. Ayuba Usman Wandai, while announcing the results, emphasized the APC's significant lead, winning all chairmanship seats across the 13 local government areas and the majority of councillorship positions in Nasarawa’s electoral wards.

"The APC chairmanship candidates received the majority of votes across all LGAs.

"In addition, the party secured a substantial number of councillorship seats, underscoring their dominance in the state’s local government structure," Wandai stated.

Election credited as free, Fair, and peaceful

Wandai commended the voters and stakeholders, describing the election process as free, fair, and credible, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"The conduct of our people was exemplary. This peaceful election is a testament to our commitment to a transparent process, and I must extend gratitude to the security forces, media, observer groups, and all stakeholders who contributed to its success."

The NASIEC chairman noted that security agencies had provided effective support to maintain order throughout the election, which contributed significantly to the event’s smooth running.

Gov Sule to swear in newly elected officials

In a related development, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule is set to swear in the newly elected council chairmen at an inauguration ceremony scheduled for Monday morning.

This was also contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Barr. Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu.

The event will take place at the Late Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall at the Government House in Lafia.

Akpabio fumes as PDP clears 30 LGAs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP won 30 out of 31 local government councils in Akwa Ibom state during the October 6 elections.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed his dissatisfaction with the PDP's overwhelming win. Akpabio highlighted a past instance where he allowed the opposition to win in Ini LGA during his governorship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng