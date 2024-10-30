Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reacted as the court on Wednesday stopped the federal government from sending allocation to Rivers state

Legit.ng reported that Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly filed the suit before the court

Reacting swiftly, Fubara, during a special thanksgiving service in Rivers state, maintained that the court judgement is the least of his worries

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state on Wednesday, October 30, said concerns over the Federal High Court decision that restricted the release of state allocations is “the least” of his problems.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 30, a federal high court in Abuja ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt all payments to the state.

Fubara stated during a special thanksgiving service organised by the state government to celebrate his administration’s resilience amid escalating political crisis, which began with the arson attack on the State House of Assembly complex exactly one year ago.

As reported by Channels TV, the governor assured that despite the court order, his administration would continue payments to contractors and ensure workers’ salaries are disbursed from tomorrow.

He also confirmed that allocations for the 23 Council Chairmen would be credited, as the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) procedures have been completed.

The governor encouraged his supporters to remain resilient, assuring them that all challenges are surmountable.

Reflecting on his administration’s success, Governor Fubara noted that despite predictions that his government would not last even a week, he has successfully led for over a year.

Legit.ng recalled that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the division in the state assembly.

Rivers allocation: Atiku reacts to court order, warns judiciary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar cautioned the judiciary against setting Rivers state on fire.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 30, by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former vice president said it was appalling that some elements allegedly loyal to the federal government were pulling the strings from behind. The statement was sent to Legit.ng.

