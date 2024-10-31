The National Democratic and Change Coalition (NDCC) praised the Federal High Court's decision halting CBN's monthly allocations to Rivers State

NDCC President John Uloko urged Governor Fubara to refund unapproved expenditures and resubmit the budget to a fully constituted Assembly

NDCC criticized Rivers’ governance, calling a four-member Assembly a "theatre of the absurd"

The National Democratic and Change Coalition (NDCC) has reacted to the recent judgement of the Federal High Court, preventing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further disbursing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

Legit.ng reported that the High Court's decision, championed by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, was based on Governor Siminalayi Fubara's allegations of constitutional violations.

The court said the violations concerned his presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly, which, according to the court, falls short of constitutional standards.

Legit.ng gathered that this restriction impacts accounts held by the Rivers State Government with the , Zenith Bank, and Access Bank.

Coalition Applauds Ruling, Calls for Immediate Refund

On the heels of this development, the coalition's president, John Uloko, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 32, demanded that Governor Fubara return any funds disbursed and spent without proper legislative appropriation.

Uloko commended Justice Abdulmalik’s decision, asserting that it represents “a victory for democracy” and accountability in governance.

His words:

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the constitutional aberration of operating a House of Assembly with just four members instead of the full 32.

“This ruling sends a clear message to all political leaders that the rule of law must be upheld, and constitutional provisions must be respected.”

The NDCC further criticized the governance structure in Rivers State, calling it “a theatre of the absurd.”

According to the coalition, the use of a four-member Assembly to conduct state business contravenes logic and legal standards, jeopardizing the legitimacy of governance in the state.

The statement reads:

“Since January, Rivers State has operated on allocations based on an illegitimate budget.

This defies constitutional provisions and even basic mathematical reasoning. We commend Justice Abdulmalik for restoring the integrity of our democratic institutions and holding rogue governors accountable.”

Coalition demands immediate actions from Fubara

The NDCC also outlined specific demands in light of the ruling, calling on Governor Fubara to reverse all decisions based on the contested budget and to reimburse any funds spent under these proceedings.

The coalition urged the governor to resubmit the 2024 budget to a fully constituted House of Assembly, ensuring due process and legal oversight.

“We call on Governor Fubara to undo all actions based on the illegitimate budget. The Rivers State funds must be refunded, and the budget must be resubmitted to a legitimate Assembly,” Uloko emphasized.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned the judiciary against setting Rivers state on fire.

Atiku's warning comes in the wake of the judgment on Wednesday, October 30, wherein a federal high court in Abuja ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt all payments to the state.

