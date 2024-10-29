Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja—The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has summoned judges involved in giving conflicting rulings on the political crisis in Rivers State.

This development is coming after formal complaints were filed with the National Judicial Council (NJC).

A panel of the National Judicial Council will probe the judges Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/@NigeriaStories/ Sir Sim Fubara

Source: UGC

Justice Kekere-Ekun summoned the chief judge of the federal high court for questioning on Tuesday, October 29.

The CJN has set up a panel of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to probe the judges.

According to Channels Television, the Chief Judge of the Rivers State High Court will also appear before the NJC panel next week for the same purpose.

The panel will be headed by a former court of appeal justice and two heads of courts.

Justice Kekere-Ekun has also ordered that the report be submitted this week.

Read more stories on the Rivers crisis:

Rivers crisis: Judicial panel summons Wike’s allies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry summoned several associates of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to testify regarding the post-election violence that led to the burning of some LG secretariats.

Among those summoned are ex-LG chairmen Dr Samuel Nwanosike, Obarilomate Ollor, and Hope Ikiriko, all of whom served under Wike’s government.

Reports had it that the commission had fixed dates for witnesses from the affected LGA areas, including Ikwerre, Eleme, and Emuoha, to testify.

Source: Legit.ng