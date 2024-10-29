Asari Dokubo has detailed how President Tinubu contributed to the growing political tension in Rivers state, warning of the consequences if Governor Fubara is impeached

In an interview on Tuesday, Dokubo alleged that Tinubu is backing Wike to destabilize Rivers state

Dokubo noted that the conflicting court judgement on the Rivers crisis was the handiwork of Wike to make the state ungovernable for Fubara, further threatening the people

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has claimed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is supporting former Rivers governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to destabilise the state.

Legit.ng recalled that Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the division in the state assembly.

But speaking during an appearance on Arise TV on Tuesday, October 29, Dokubo expressed his disappointment at the ongoing crisis in the state.

The ex-militant said he’s not seeking any personal or selfish interests from President Tinubu.

According to him, he feels totally disappointed as a stakeholder in Rivers with what’s happening in the state.

Fubara's impeachment: Asari Dokubo warns Tinubu Wike

Asari Dokubo warned that if efforts to impeach Governor Fubara continue, “something will happen.”

He said:

“What I’m trying to say is that with Bola Tinubu becoming president, I should be able to tell him the truth. What is happening in Rivers State where Bola Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilise Rivers State and disturb the peace of Rivers State, and as a stakeholder in Rivers State, I feel totally disappointed for the president to allow his minister serving under him to run amok and porcure judgement and all sort, threatening the people of Rivers State.

“What they are trying to do is that we’re going to remove Fubara, and nothing will happen. What I’m saying is that if you try to remove Fubara, something will happen. That is what I’m talking about. I’m not talking of any personal benefit; I can’t be appointed minister or to any board; I didn’t lobby for anything.”

Dokubo stated that he still stands by his words that he should be held responsible if President Tinubu fails to deliver.

“I still stand by that statement. Even if it’s tomorrow and Ahmed Bola Tinubu encounters any difficulty, I’ll still stick out my neck and stand. At the stand he stood for me, I would have been dead and not be in this programme talking. Obasanjo would have killed me if not for people like Tinubu who stood by me. So, I’m not going to be in a hurry to forget that.”

