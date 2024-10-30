The PDP Youth Frontiers has praised a Federal High Court ruling that blocks the CBN from releasing funds to the Rivers state government

The court ruled that Governor Fubara's presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly was deemed a "constitutional somersault and aberration"

The PDP Youth Frontiers urged Fubara to reverse the assembly's decisions, refund any misused funds, and respect the party that elected him

Abuja, FCT—The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontiers has commended the Federal High Court's ruling that stopped the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers state government.

The court ruling comes after Governor Siminalayi Fubara controversially presented the 2024 budget to a four-member Rivers House of Assembly, allegedly violating Sections 91 and 96 of the 1999 Constitution.

Source: UGC

According to Justice Joyce Abdulmalik's judgement, Governor Fubara's actions constituted a "constitutional somersault and aberration" that must not continue.

PDP youths group sends message to Fubara

The PDP Youth Frontiers praised the ruling at a press conference on Wednesday, October 30, stating that it revives hope in the judiciary as a guardian of Nigeria's democracy.

The court's decision declared the four-member assembly's actions void, referencing prior Federal High Court and Court of Appeal rulings that annulled its authority.

Consequently, Comr. Henry Owolabi, the group's national coordinator, demanded an immediate reversal of all decisions made by the alleged illegitimate assembly and a refund of illegally spent funds.

“We are pleased that the ruling, in citing constitutional violations by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was specific in stating that the decisions made by the four-member Fubara-backed assembly were void and referenced prior rulings by the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal that had annulled its authority," he said.

Owolabi also urged Governor Fubara to respect the party that gave him the platform to become governor and to retrace his steps to avoid further constitutional breaches.

He called on the PDP to provide guidance to the Rivers State House of Assembly to prevent the people from suffering due to the governor's actions.

Owolabi stressed the need for Governor Fubara to take corrective action, warning that persistence in his current path may necessitate further legal action.

“We hope that Governor Fubara will explore the face-saving chance that this court ruling has provided to retrace his steps and return to respecting the PDP as the platform that magnanimously gave him the platform that made him the Rivers State Governor," he added.

Fubara reacts to court judgement stopping FG allocation

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara has said he is not bothered about the Federal High Court decision restricting state allocations' release, saying it is “the least” of his problems.

“It’s a civilian coup,” Fubara stated during a special thanksgiving service organised by the state government to celebrate his administration’s resilience amid an escalating political crisis, which began with the arson attack on the State House of Assembly complex about one year ago.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also reacted to the court ruling.

