Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has explained why the presidential peace deal did not work

Fubara said he was ambushed to sign the peace deal with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's camp

The governor disclosed that after he withdrew the cases in court, Wike’s camp failed to withdraw theirs

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port Harcourt, Rivers state – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state alleged that he was ambushed to sign a peace deal with the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s camp to resolve the political crisis rocking the state.

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara and Wike signed an eight-point resolution deal at the presidential villa in Abuja after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end the feud in December 2023.

Fubara said Wike’s camp failed to abide by the conditions stipulated in the peace deal Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara said he was “ambushed” with the peace deal by Wike’s camp and not by the president who initiated the deal.

The governor stated this during a non-denominational thanksgiving service to commemorate the botched attempt to impeach Fubara on October 30, 2023, by lawmakers loyal to Wike.

As reported by TheCable, the governor disclosed that after he withdrew the cases in court, Wike’s camp failed to withdraw theirs.

Fubara said he signed the deal because of his desire to return peace to the state.

He claimed that Wike’s camp failed to abide by the conditions stipulated in the peace agreement.

“I discovered that I was being ambushed, not by the person who initiated the peace, but by people who believed that they are smarter.

“But you know such smartness, no matter what you call yourself, it is still foolishness before God."

Fubara reacts to court judgement stopping FG allocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reacted as the court on Wednesday stopped the federal government from sending allocation to Rivers state.

Legit.ng reported that Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly filed the suit before the court.

Reacting swiftly, Fubara, during a special thanksgiving service in Rivers state, maintained that the court judgement is the least of his worries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng