Governor Siminalayi Fubara has revealed the cause of his rift with his predecessor and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

The Rivers state governor said the the issue he has with Wike is very simple and it's about power control

Fubara condemned the recent surge in violence that has resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in the state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State said the disagreement he has with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, is about power control.

Fubara, who said he doesn’t want to discuss the cause of his rift with his predecessor, Wike, said their disagreement is “It’s just the issue of power”.

The governor stated this while speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, October 7.

“Honestly I won’t want to discuss this here, but for those who know the issue it’s very simple; it’s about power control."

Speaking about the violence that resulted in the burning down of some local government secretariats in Rivers state, Fubara said:

“I even said in that case that if elections have been held in Rivers state and council chairmen have been inaugurated in the whole situation do we need anybody to go obstruct them from entering the secretariats?

“Maybe there is somebody somewhere who still believes he is above and higher than the authority in the state.

“It’s just the issue of power. I don’t want to discuss it and I don’t want to join issues with that. I want to focus on governance and manage the situation as much as I can. That is what is important to me.”

Fubara: Why I Adopted APP Instead of PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara explained the reason for adopting the Action Peoples Party (APP) in the local government election in Rivers state.

Fubara said the decision was taken to meet the deadline for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s ruling on LGA autonomy.

According to Fubara, he couldn't have used the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the drama surrounding his party

