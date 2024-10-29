Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has postponed the screening of Bianca Ojukwu and six other ministerial nominees at the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, October 29.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Senate led by Godswill Akpabio was set to commence the screening process on Tuesday, October 29.

The screening exercise has now been shifted to Wednesday noon. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/Bianca Ojukwu

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, said the screening exercise has now been shifted to Wednesday noon, October 30, Channels Television reports.

Lado explained that the postponement was “to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises”.

He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 29.

