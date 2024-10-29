Just In: Presidency Postpones Ministerial Screening Of Bianca Ojukwu, 6 Others, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has postponed the screening of Bianca Ojukwu and six other ministerial nominees at the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, October 29.
Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Senate led by Godswill Akpabio was set to commence the screening process on Tuesday, October 29.
The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, said the screening exercise has now been shifted to Wednesday noon, October 30, Channels Television reports.
Lado explained that the postponement was “to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises”.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 29.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.