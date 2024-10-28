Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS), has cleared the seven ministerial nominees sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Senate will commence the screening process of Bianca Ojukwu and the other 6 ministerial nominees on Tuesday, October 29.

The ministerial nominees have submitted their curriculum Vitae to beat the deadline. Photo credit: DSS/Bianca Ojukwu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the ministerial nominees besieged the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado to submit their curriculum Vitae to beat the deadline.

Lado confirmed that ministerial nominees have commenced documentation ahead of their screening and confirmation by the Senate.

“He stated that the nominees were already submitting relevant documents as first in the series of procedures for the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees.

“The nominees are expected to be screened and confirmed by the Senate in compliance with Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).”

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu sent the names of the nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation for appointment as ministers.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio referred the nominees to the Committee of Whole for further legislative work as soon as possible.

Cabinet reshuffle: What Tinubu did before sacking ministers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, reacted to the sack of some ministers from President Tinubu's cabinet.

Onanuga said President Tinubu briefed the affected ministers before firing them on Wednesday, October 23.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu thanked the sacked ministers for their services to the country and wished them well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng