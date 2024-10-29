President Bola Tinubu is being briefed by the Implementation Committee on Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Local Currency at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa

The meeting includes key figures such as Finance Minister Wale Edun, Dangote Group Chairman Aliko Dangote, and NNPC Group CEO Mele Kyari, among others

The new policy, which the government hopes will enhance the availability of petroleum products and reduce import costs

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting is currently being held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu, Dangote meet over naira-crude-policy

The meeting aims to solidify the recent policy shift allowing the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery in naira instead of U.S. dollars, The Punch reported.

Key figures in attendance

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, who chairs the committee, leads a small delegation that includes Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, and Mr. Mele Kyari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Members of the committee were seen arriving at the Council Chamber just after 2:00 PM, Vanguard reported.

Details on the Naira-For-Crude Policy

In early October, the Federal Government began implementing this new policy, which aims to stabilize domestic fuel prices and strengthen the Nigerian currency.

By reducing reliance on dollars in crude oil transactions, the government believes it can enhance the availability of petroleum products and decrease costs associated with imports.

The Dangote Refinery is set to be the pilot project for this initiative.

The Federal Government expects this approach to reduce foreign exchange demands by up to 40%, supported by key institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria and AfreximBank.

Details later...

