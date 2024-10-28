The federal government has called on states yet to implement the new minimum wage of ₦70,000 to commence the payment with immediate effect

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, expressed the commitment of the federal government to ensure that workers get fair wages

Recall that President Bola Tinubu began the negotiation for a new minimum wage soon after coming into power

The Federal Government is urging states that haven't implemented the new ₦70,000 national minimum wage to start payment immediately. Senator Akume, speaking at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, assured that the federal government is fully committed to ensuring workers receive a fair wage.

President Bola Tinubu prioritized this issue early in his administration, establishing a tripartite committee with representatives from the federal government, state governors, and the private sector to achieve a consensus on the new wage standard.

Some states have already begun implementing the wage increase, with a few even surpassing the ₦70,000 threshold. Edo, Lagos, and Adamawa states have also started payment, while Anambra state has pledged to implement the new wage by October.

The government is encouraging states that haven't started payment to fulfil their obligations promptly, emphasizing the importance of timely compliance. Senator Akume commended states that have initiated payments, expressing hope that others will soon follow.

States that have implemented the new minimum wage are Ogun, Ekiti, Sokoto, Kebbi, Osun, Enugu, Borno, Zamfara, Kogi, Kwara, Gombe, Kano, Taraba, Delta, Rivers, Jigawa, Abia, Edo, Lagos and Adamawa, Akwa Ibom.

It's worth noting that while the new minimum wage is a positive development, some have raised concerns about its value being eroded by rising costs, such as the price of petrol and basic commodities.

