Bayo Onanuga, a key presidential aide, said Betta Edu has now left the federal cabinet for good

Recently, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Nentawe Yilwatda as Edu’s replacement during a cabinet reshuffle

Edu was sanctioned over an alleged corruption scandal linked to the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has reiterated that Betta Edu, the sacked minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has officially been relieved of her ministerial assignment.

The presidency stated this through Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu.

Presidency confirms Betta Edu’s permanent exit from cabinet. Photo credit: Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

Onanuga spoke on Sunday night, October 27, in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

Onanuga said:

“She was suspended in January and this is October. She is gone, officially. Her position has been taken over by the Plateau man.

“As far as this government is concerned, there is no more place for her in this cabinet."

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, last week, excluded Edu from his second cabinet.

The president named Nentawe Yilwatda, from Plateau state, as Edu’s replacement in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Yilwatda’s appointment ended speculations about Edu’s fate as a cabinet member.

The newly-appointed ministers will face the senate for screening and confirmation.

Read more on Betta Edu:

Edu breaks silence on alleged N585m fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that said ‘lies were told’ against her.

In what was the first time that Edu would publicly speak on her sanction by President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart insinuated that she is innocent of the alleged fraud carried out in the humanitarian ministry.

Describing herself as a “daughter of Zion”, Edu said the purported attempt to “destroy” her will only “lead to her elevation”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng