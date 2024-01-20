A request has been made to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to restore Dr Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs

FCT, Abuja - The Middle Belt Pan-Nigerian Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate Dr Betta Edu as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

The appeal was conveyed by Dr Danladi Ceceko Dangana, the forum's spokesperson, on Saturday, January 20.

In a press statement released to the media, the forum emphasized that Dr Edu's suspension, related to transferring funds to a civil servant's private account, should not overshadow her notable achievements and steadfast commitment to addressing poverty and humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

The forum highlighted Dr Edu's exemplary dedication and significant accomplishments during her brief tenure as minister, stressing the importance of recognising her contributions.

Betta Edu's achievements

Some of these achievements include:

1. UNICEF project:

Securing a substantial commitment of 270 million USD from UNICEF bolstering Nigeria's capacity to integrate humanitarian response and emergencies, aligning with the overarching goal of eradicating poverty.

2. Partnership with foreign development agencies:

Actively cultivating support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other global partners, emphasizing collaboration to address humanitarian crises and expedite poverty alleviation comprehensively, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

3. Partnership with military

Proactively seeking military assistance to prevent humanitarian crises and expanding the social register to cover vulnerable groups such as families, widows, and impoverished ex-military personnel.

Humanitarian activities

4 Personally overseeing the distribution of relief items to rescued families, including the Chibok girls, at the Bulumkutu Rehabilitation Camp, showcasing a hands-on approach to addressing immediate needs and providing hope to those affected.

5. Flagging off the distribution of relief non-food materials to over 900 households in Shwari IDP camps in Maiduguri, demonstrating a commitment to supporting displaced communities.

6. Laying the foundation stone for constructing 40 units of modern toilets for Alheri Leprosy Colony in Yangoji Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ensuring improved living conditions for marginalized communities.

7. Intervention against human trafficking

Advocating for collaboration with the Ministry of Interior to address internal security, human trafficking, and migration, demonstrating a holistic approach to tackling the root causes of humanitarian crises and poverty.

8. Schools for 11,000 IDPs

Playing a pivotal role in establishing transit schools for 11,000 out-of-school displaced children in Niger State, providing not only education but also palliatives and skill training.

9. Collaborations with WEF, UNFPA

Actively engaging with international organisations such as the World Economic Forum and UNFPA and participating in events during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 78, amplifying Nigeria's commitment to global agendas, sustainable development, and refugee employment.

10. Announcing a comprehensive restructuring of the National Safety Net Program (NSIP), emphasising transparency and accountability and inspiring effective, private sector-inspired programs prioritising teamwork.

11. Securing promises of support from the UK government, Canadian government, and other global partners, fortifying Nigeria's efforts in international humanitarian response and poverty alleviation.

12. Verifying the National Social Register in Lagos, ensuring data accuracy through collaboration with states, Local Government Areas (LGAs), and community leaders for robust data integrity.

13. Providing immediate humanitarian response and relief packages to flood-affected communities in Lagos and Ogun while outlining comprehensive plans for sustainable solutions to mitigate the impact of flooding.

14. Conducting free medical outreaches and distributing food items to riverine communities, demonstrating a commitment to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations.

