PDP chieftain Austin Okai has argued that the appointments of Bianca Ojukwu and Maigari Dingyadi lacked merit and are politically driven

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai claimed that with Bianca Ojukwu's nomination Tinubu and the APC aimed to boost their political ties in the southeastern region ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng recalled that President Tinubu in a major cabinet reshuffle, sacked five ministers, approved the nomination of Ojukwu, Dingyadi and five others as ministers in his cabinet

Austin Okai, the 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency of Kogi state, has insisted that Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu’s nomination as a minister-designate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not based on merit.

Okai reacts to Bianca Ojukwu, Maigari Dingyadi's appointment

Recall that on Wednesday, Tinubu rejigged his cabinet. President Tinubu sacked five ministers and re-assigned 10 ministers to new ministerial portfolios. He also appointed seven new ministers for Senate confirmation.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 27, Oki maintained that Bianca Ojukuw's nomination is "to strengthen political relationships with the southeast."

Speaking further, Okai questioned Tinubu's decision for appointing ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former appointee, Maigari Dingyadi as a minister in his cabinet, noting that the latter's tenure "was deemed ineffective."

The PDP chieftain said:

"There is a growing call for the inclusion of more technocrats in critical areas such as finance, budget, and national planning. If you look at what the minister of finance is only reeling out CBN achievements, technocrats with proven track records could drive data-driven policies and reforms necessary for economic growth.

"Concerns have also been raised about Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, whose tenure in the previous administration was deemed ineffective, and Bianca Ojukwu, who is believed to have been nominated for political reasons rather than competency. The latter nomination is seen as an attempt to strengthen political relationships with the southeast."

