Kogi PPD chieftain Austin Okai has criticised President Tinubu for retaining defense minister Bello Matawalle and minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu

According to Okai, Tinubu's reason is linked to his game plan of retaining power in 2027 and the latest appointments suggest "a continuation of political maneuvering instead of economic considerations and competence"

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, Okai highlighted the need for the inclusion of technocrats in key positions to ensure effective governance and economic reform

The 2023 House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency of Kogi state, Austin Okai, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle as a continuation of political maneuvering.

Okai kicks as Matawalle retains ministerial position

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, October 27, he criticized President Tinubu for retaining Bello Matawalle, the Minister of Defence of Nigeria, suggesting it may compromise national security.

Okai also expressed concern over President Tinubu's recent appointments, as well as his decision to retain Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power.

Speaking further, Okai PDP chieftain posits that the new appointments indicate a preference for political loyalty over the necessary expertise to drive effective policy changes in the country.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The recent appointments within the president's cabinet have sparked concerns over the balance between political influences and the need for technocratic expertise. Many were hopeful for the inclusion of more technocrats who could bring specialized knowledge and skills to the government. However, the latest appointments suggest a continuation of political maneuvering instead of economic considerations and competence.

"The decision to keep the two ministers of defense, raises questions about their suitability given existing controversies. For instance, Matawalle, who has unresolved issues with the EFCC and alleged connections to banditry, remains a contentious choice. His continued presence in the cabinet is perceived as a politically correct move rather than a decision based on merit or security clearance. Similarly, the appointment of a senior minister seems to be driven by political considerations rather than qualifications.

"The Minister of Power has also faced criticism for lacking the expertise required to effectively manage the sector, prompting speculation that his retention might be due to personal ties with the president rather than competence."

Okai spoke after President Tinubu on Wednesday, October 23, reshuffled his cabinet, sacked five five ministers, reassigned 10 others and made seven fresh appointments.

Tinubu told to resign as petroleum minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was told to quit as the minister of petroleum and concentrate on his presidential duties.

Two public commentators Baba Yusuf and Femi Odeere made this call and argued that retaining the office of petroleum minister for himself has hindered improvement of the country’s daily oil production.

They spoke day after President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and sacked some ministers who underperformed after his one year in office.

