Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has replied to Alhaji Asari Dokubo over the attack on President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027

Akpodoro said Dokubo should wait for 2027 to align with whoever he so wishes to support and work for as president

According to Akpodoro, he said the rest of the Niger Delta region will file behind President Tinubu's re-election

FCT, Abuja - A notable ex-militant leader and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, Alhaji Asari Dokubo to be re-elected in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Dokuno has vowed to oppose President Tinubu’s re-election by allying with the north.

Akpodoro said the entire Niger Delta region is firmly with Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo, also known as the ‘GOC.’

As reported by Vanguard, he added that Asari should speak for himself and should wait for 2027 to align with whoever he so wishes.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the pro-2027 Coalition for President Tinubu’s re-election bid over the weekend in Abuja.

According to Mayor, satisfying the voracious appetite of one man is not the standard for measuring Tinubu’s performance in the Niger Delta region.

“It is mischievous for anyone to expect President Tinubu to patronise him at the detriment of the development and growth. He appointed a technocrat, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, as the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP; the engine of the service in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC is grinding nonstop. Those we trust in the region were appointed and more than ever before, our creek is experiencing peace as Tantita Security Services Nig LTD, is waging relentless war on oil thieves thereby whittling down the power of criminals,”

He said the rest of the Niger Delta will file behind President Tinubu, a southerner and the one with the Midas touch for a new Nigeria.

