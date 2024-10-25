An aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticized President Tinubu's recent appointment of Bianca Ojukwu

An aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed scepticism over the appointment of Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Igbo leader Odumegwu Ojukwu, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The aide hinted that Ojukwu’s appointment serves as a calculated effort by Tinubu to court the Southeast, albeit with limited tangible effect.

Recall that Bianca Ojukwu was part of the new appointees of Tinubu during the cabinet reshuffle.

Demola Olarewaju, the Special Assistant to the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Digital Media Strategy, in a statement shared via X, said the Bianca will have zero electoral value in 2027, Vanguard reported.

Olarewaju said:

"Bianca Ojukwu has zero electoral value. Not one Obidient voter in the Southeast will switch allegiance to Tinubu just because of her appointment."

Appointment Seen as Part of Strategic Moves for 2027

The aide further explained that Tinubu’s actions are emblematic of a leader who prioritizes political gain over governance, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

"Tinubu is nothing if not political. He does everything for power—opposing subsidy in 2012, upholding it in 2024, appealing to ethnic sentiments when it suits him. This appointment is about power, not genuine alliance," he argued.

Anambra APC rejects Tinubu's appointment of Bianca Ojukwu

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Anambra state have rejected Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu’s nomination as a minister-designate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as an “anti-party action.”

During an emergency meeting of party stakeholders in Awka on Thursday, October 24, the APC leaders questioned the rationale behind the president’s decision to appoint her without consulting party members.

High Chief Bunty Onuigbo, South East Zonal Secretary of APC and member of the APC Elders Forum in Anambra, spoke on behalf of the stakeholders.

