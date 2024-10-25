Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed that the ministers making life harder for Nigerians daily were not sacked

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church made this disclosure on Friday as he described President Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle as ill-advised

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele insisted that Nigerians will celebrate only when the right ministers are removed

On Friday, October 25, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was wrongly advised over the reshuffling of his cabinet.

Primate Ayodele says Tinubu was poorly advised over cabinet shake-up. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ayodele slams Tinubu for not sacking ministers playing God

In a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele insisted that the president relieved the wrong ministers of their duties.

The prophet mentioned that the just-concluded reshuffling which was announced on Wednesday, October 23, will not have any positive impact until those who are supposed to be removed from the current administration are removed.

Speaking further, he explained that Nigerians will celebrate and applaud President Tinubu if some ministers are removed but did not mention a particular minister.

According to Ayodele:

"The ministers that are supposed to be changed have not been changed; the ones changed cannot add any reasonable value. Some ministers who believed they are God need to be changed too."

The New Telegraph confirmed the development in its publication on Friday.

Power minister hails Tinubu for cabinet reshuffle

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, commended President Tinubu over the appointment of seven new ministers.

In a statement on Thursday, he explained how the new appointees will contribute to the nation's growth and development.

In a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, President Tinubu sacked five ministers, redeployed 10 and made seven new nominations. A development that has sparked fresh debate and controversy.

