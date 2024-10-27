The Yoruba Council Worldwide, led by Barr. Oladotun Hassan urged the Igbo community to recognize Bianca Ojukwu's appointment as minister as a decision based on her qualifications

Hassan emphasized that Ojukwu’s selection was not part of any ethnic negotiation or preparation for the 2027 elections

The council called for ministers to engage actively and assertively in their roles, advising them to represent the government fully

FCT, Abuja—In response to growing discussions over Bianca Ojukwu's appointment as minister, the Yoruba Council Worldwide has issued a firm message to the Igbo community.

Specifically, Barr. Oladotun Hassan, president of the council, urged them to view the selection as a testament to merit rather than ethnic favouritism.

Yoruba council cautions Igbos as divisive statements on Bianca Ojukwu's apointment Photo credit: Oladotun Hassan/@officialABAT/@firstladyship

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu dismissed five ministers and redeployed 10 others in a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, October 23.

Also, Tinubu appointed about seven new ministers, among which Bianca Okukwu was named the minister of state, foreign Affairs.

President Tinubu’s decision to engage Binaca Ojukwu faced widespread criticism, particularly from the Igbo tribe, which argued it was a strategic move aimed at securing eastern votes for the 2027 election.

Reacting to this development, Hassan emphasized that the decision was not part of any ethnic negotiation.

The lawyer, furthermore, dismissed claims that the appointment serves as a political strategy for the 2027 elections.

The Yoruba Council's leader underscored the value of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a merit-based system, pointing to Ojukwu’s qualifications and previous experience as a former ambassador.

He said:

"This appointment is not about ethnic negotiation.The president has carefully considered her intellectual capacity and experience. Serving as a minister is a great opportunity for her and for the region she represents."

The council further called on the Igbo community to avoid divisive interpretations of the appointment, instead appreciating the skills Ojukwu brings to her new role.

His words:

"Let the Igbo know this appointment should not be seen as some strategic move or ‘playing the ostrich.’ It is about her qualifications and the president's confidence in her capabilities."

Newly appointed ministers tasked with active engagement

The council also highlighted the importance of active and assertive engagement from all ministers, encouraging them to embody the administration’s goals.

He said:

"Ministers are not just handbags; they must take a firm stance in addressing the needs of the people.

"It’s essential that ministers not only represent their ministries but also the government’s commitment to serve."

Tinubu told to sack more ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has asked President Bola Tinubu to fire more ministers.

Outspoken senator Ndume advised President Tinubu to sack more underperforming ministers to fast-track the implementation of his 'Renewed Hope' agenda for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng