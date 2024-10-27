David Itopa, a key member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned President Bola Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle

Itopa pointed out that appointments like that of Lady Bianca Ojukwu are perceived as tactics to undermine political competitors,

Itopa highlighted a contradiction in Tinubu's administration regarding the cost of governance, questioning the logic behind firing six ministers while appointing seven new ones

David Itopa, a prominent figure in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has criticized President Bola Tinubu's move to reshuffle his cabinet.

The PDP chieftain spoke with Legit.ng on Saturday, October 26, and labelled it merely political manoeuvring rather than a genuine effort to address Nigerians' needs.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu recently reshuffled his cabinet, which involved sacking about six ministers, appointing about seven ministers, merging ministries, and creating new ones.

This, however, has been greeted with knocks and commendations by Nigerians and international onlookers.

Itopa, reacting to this development, said:

"What we just witnessed is political compensation by Tinubu and nothing more. Whatever Tinubu does is not happenstance but a deliberate attempt to position himself ahead of the 2027 election."

Itopa argued that the reshuffle lacks substance and does not prioritize the welfare of the citizens.

Cabinet reshuffle: Itopa says its political tactics ahead of 2027

Itopa pointed out that some recent appointments, particularly that of Lady Bianca Ojukwu, are seen as strategic moves to diminish the influence of political rivals.

"The appointment of Lady Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafra warlord Odumegwu Ojukwu, was perceived by many Nigerians as a deft move by Tinubu to weaken the 'larger-than-life' persona of Peter Obi in the East.

"This move has nothing to do with putting Nigeria and Nigerians first or ending their suffering," he explained

Itopa raises questions on governance costs

Critiquing the government's narrative on governance, Itopa said:

"Here is a government that has talked about cutting the cost of governance, only to sack five ministers and then turn around to appoint seven others. Where is the cutting of governance costs?"

