Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, clarified why Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, was not dismissed

Onanuga emphasized that the National Security Adviser’s office thoroughly investigated the claims and confirmed they were baseless

Onanuga further stated that the presidency is committed to ensuring that only ministers with proven integrity and performance stay in office

Following the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has clarified why Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, was not dismissed.

Onanuga noted that despite allegations linking him (Matawalle) to banditry and insecurity in Zamfara State, the allegations are baseless and fabricated

Presidency explains why Matawalle was not sacked Photo credit: Bello Matawalle/@officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that in a decisive move, President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and reassigned ten others after a thorough performance review.

In an interview on Arise TV, Onanuga noted that the allegations were thoroughly investigated by the National Security Adviser’s (NSA) office and found to be untrue, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Addressing the circulating claims, Onanuga said:

"As far as I know, most of those things are just mere allegations. People are bringing out all kinds of fake stories and allegations about someone."

He further explained that these accusations had even reached the President, but a thorough investigation had cleared Matawalle of any wrongdoing.

“Even the President has heard so many stories about him. For him to still be in office shows that these allegations were investigated and found to be false," he said.

Why Matawalle remains in cabinet, Onaunuga explains

When asked directly why Matawalle was spared in the reshuffle that saw six ministers dismissed, Onanuga pointed to the investigative findings of the NSA’s office as a key factor, Vanguard reported.

"I sent something to the NSA about these allegations, and they said no, they are not true. That’s why the man is still there," he said.

Onanuga also emphasized that the President remains committed to accountability and ensuring that only ministers with proven integrity and performance remain in the cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng