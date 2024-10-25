Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved an increase to ₦70,000 for the minimum wage of civil servants

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved 70,000 Naira as the new minimum wage for civil servants.

This announcement was made at the Jigawa State Government House in Dutse, following the governor's review of the minimum wage committee's recommendations.

The governor stressed the need to ensure the state's workforce receives fair compensation for their services.

“After receiving the report by the committee on minimum wage, we have resolved to pay our workers ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage,” he said.

The government's dedication to the welfare of its civil servants was emphasized.

It was noted that the decision was made after thoroughly considering the state's economic situation and financial capabilities.

“We understand the rising cost of living, and we believe this increment will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden on our workers,” the governor added.

New minimum wage

The newly approved minimum wage in Nigeria, set at ₦70,000 or above for civil servants in Jigawa State, Lagos, Rivers state and elsewhere represents a significant step towards addressing the financial challenges faced by public sector workers amid increasing living costs all over the country.

This decision shows the commitment of state governments to enhance the welfare of their workforce

