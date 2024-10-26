The Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved its decision on a suit filed by a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly

Amid allegations of bias, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined to withdraw from the case, dismissing motions questioning her impartiality

Rivers State counsel, Mr. Gordy Uche, SAN, argued the case should be moved to the Federal High Court in Rivers state

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - The Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgment on a contentious suit aiming to compel the Federal Government to withhold allocations designated for Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Rivers State.

The case, initiated by a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martins Amaewhule, is set to have significant implications for local governance and funding in the state.

Court takes action on suit seeking to halt allocation to Rivers LGAs Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Justice Abdulmalik declines withdrawal amid allegation of bias

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik presided over the hearing on Friday, October 25, during which she declined to withdraw from the case despite motions suggesting her potential bias.

The suit, marked as FHC/ABJ/CS/984/24, lists several defendants, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Additional defendants include Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Accountant-General of Rivers, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), and various judicial figures in the state.

During the proceedings, Rivers State's counsel, Mr. Gordy Uche, SAN, informed the court that the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal was already examining related matters.

“We have filed an application challenging the territorial jurisdiction of this court to entertain the case,” Uche stated.

He emphasised that the Federal High Court in Rivers State was the appropriate venue for such a dispute.

He also noted that an appeal with No. CA/ABJ/CV/1197/2024 had been scheduled for hearing, alongside a motion for a stay of proceedings.

The defendants raised concerns regarding Justice Abdulmalik's impartiality, alleging that her conduct during the proceedings cast doubt on her ability to handle the matter fairly, The Punch reported.

The Accountant-General of Rivers State, represented by counsel Mr. Tuturu Edem, SAN, described the judge's approach as “strange and unbelievable,” echoing similar sentiments from the CBN and other parties involved.

In response to the allegations of bias and the motions filed, Justice Abdulmalik dismissed them, labelling the applications as “frivolous, vexatious, unwarranted, and mischievous.”

Her firm ruling signals the court's determination to proceed with the case despite the surrounding controversies, Vanguard reported

As the court reserved its judgment, the case continued to attract public attention, highlighting the ongoing legal disputes over governance and resource allocation in Rivers State.

PDP group warns Fubara, Imo lawmaker over attack on Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, in the house of represetatives for attacking FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP National Progressive Youth Initiative said it will no longer tolerate attacks on Wike from Fubara and those it described as "agents of Fubara in National Assembly".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng