President Bola Tinubu has been urged to caution the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for alleging intimidating Governor Sim Fubara

The Niger Delta Development Force threatened to bomb oil installation if Tinubu fails to caution Wike

The Niger Delta militant group said it will no longer allow the intimidation of Governor Fubara in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Abuja - The Niger Delta Development Force has threatened to shut down oil installations in the region over alleged attempts by the FCT minister, Byesom Wike, to undermine Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

The Niger Delta militia group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution Wike for alleging intimating Fubara for months.

The group accused Wike of intimidating Fubara for months Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Sim Fubara

The group warned that it would no longer tolerate intimidation of Governor Fubara.

According to The Punch, the group spokesman, Justin Alabraba, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, October 27.

“For months now, Wike has continued to insult and intimidate Governor Fubara, wielding his federal influence. We won’t tolerate that anymore.”

The group expressed anger over an alleged Wike’s plan to stop local government allocations to the state through a court ruling on Monday, October 28.

Alabraba said:

“Our members will not hesitate to shut down oil installations if any judge in Abuja issues a pronouncement that financially incapacitates local governments in Rivers State, preventing them from fulfilling their duty to the people.

“We will act immediately. It will be a swift response, and we will shut down major oil installations in the Niger Delta. If President Bola Tinubu allows Wike to disrupt governance in the local governments of Rivers State, we will also disrupt governance at all levels. We cannot continue to suffer while other parts of Nigeria prosper. Wike must leave Fubara alone.”

Court moves to stop Fubara from spending Rivers' funds

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly took a new dimension as Fubara suffered a major setback in court.

This is as the court on Friday dismissed Rivers state government's attempt to halt a lawsuit against Fubara, deeming the request frivolous and unwarranted.

The suit, filed by a faction of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to FCT ministers Nyesom Wike, seeks to shut down Fubara's expenditures.

