The Rivers State Assembly worsened as the House led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, took a significant decision on Tuesday, October 15

Amaewhule declared the seats of four pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant, including Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Amaewhule, a loyalist to ex-Governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, cited their continuous absence from sittings for 152 days as the basis of his decision

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, has declared Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and three other pro-Fubara lawmakers' seats vacant following their absence from sittings for 152 days.

Amaewhule faction declares pro-Fubara lawmakers seat vacant

Making this known during plenary on Tuesday, October 15, Speaker Martin Amaewhule, a loyalists of Nyesom Wike, pointed out that Ehie did not properly write to inform the house of his new office, and as such his seat has been declared vacant.

Regarding Victor Oko-Jumbo and the two others, the House held three separate votes to declare their seats vacant for absenteeism from sitting for 152 days consecutively without notification or permission, in violation of the 1999 constitution, Channels TV reported.

TVC News reported that the Assembly further agreed to write to INEC to conduct elections to replace the now vacant seats within 90 days to provide representation for their people.

Also, the house agreed to give Governor Fubara another opportunity to present the 2024 Appropriations Bill following the nullification by the Appeal Court of the N800bn bill, which he had presented to a parallel House led by Edison Ehie.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state, this has led to the division in the state assembly.

