Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his frustration over conflicting judgments from the judiciary

At the opening of the 2024/2025 legal year and re-dedication service in the state on Thursday, Fubara calls for divine judgment on corrupt judges

Amid his rift with FCT minister Nyesom Wike, Fubara restated his avowed determination to defend the course of justice in the state, no matter what it will cost

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Apparently miffed by obvious conflicting judgements from the courts, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has invoked God’s judgement on some judges who allegedly collects “bribe” to twist justice.

He spoke at the opening of the 2024/2025 legal year and re-dedication service at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s, Anglican Communion in, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Thursday, October 17.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Fubara took a swipe at some legal luminaries, who smeared their conscience to canvass what is professionally an aberration, doing so to please their paymasters.

“Some of you, you say you are legal luminaries. You know the truth, but you will go on air just to pacify your paymasters to turn the law upside down. And you stand and say you are doing the right thing? God will judge you.”

Governor Fubara urged them to be representatives of God on earth and dispense justice rightly without fear or favour.

Speaking further, the governor warned that, because court judgments have far-reaching implications, great care needed to be taken in making judicial pronouncements.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state. This has led to the political crisis rocking the oil rich state.

The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

Read more about Fubara, Rivers crisis here:

Wike's faction declares pro-Fubara lawmakers’ seats vacant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers crisis worsened as the House led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule took a significant decision on Tuesday, October 15.

Amaewhule declared the seats of four pro-Fubara lawmakers vacant, including Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Amaewhule, a loyalist to ex-governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike, cited their continuous absence from sittings for 152 days as the basis of his decision.

