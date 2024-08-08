Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ibadan, Oyo state - A WhatsApp group has been launched to promote Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde's potential presidential bid in 2027 in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

It is gathered that the group has prominent members including Olajide Odidiomo, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan Northwest/Southwest.

The group cited Makinde's "people-oriented" approach to governance and leadership style Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

As reported by SaharaReporters, many of Makinde's aides are also part of the group, including his personal assistant on political matters, Akeem Azeez.

The group members cited his "people-oriented" approach to governance and leadership style as reasons why they believe he is the most suitable candidate for the position.

